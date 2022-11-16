Man who stole plane, threatened to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The man accused of stealing a plane and then threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart in September has died while in federal custody.

Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, died on Nov. 14, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The BOP website did not offer any other details surrounding Patterson’s death.

Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and threatening to crash it into a nearby Walmart store on West Main Street.

Patterson took the plane on a circuitous route north of Tupelo and then eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested.

Police said Patterson worked at the airport and had access to aircraft.

Patterson was facing charges both in local and federal courts.