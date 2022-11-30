Woman dies after crashing car into the side of Mississippi church on Gulf Coast Published 6:05 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Authorities are investigating what happened when a woman died after wrecking her car into the side of Mississippi church Tuesday afternoon.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that emergency personnel responded to a wreck in Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into the side of First Missionary Baptist Church.

The car reportedly caught fire during the wreck.

Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that one woman was pronounced dead at the scene of wreck. The identification of the victim has not been released.

Crews worked into the night, attending to the crash scene and patching up the church building.

The incident remains under investigation.