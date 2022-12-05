Police: Body of Mississippi man missing since before Thanksgiving discovered

Published 5:20 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A body of a 50-year-old man missing since before Thanksgiving has been found.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Hattiesburg Police were notified of a deceased person off Lakeview Road around 3 p.m.
At that time, a death investigation was initiated.
As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the individual has been identified as Johnnie Bennett, 50, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg Police on Nov. 22, 2022.
Per the Forrest County Deputy Coroner, Lisa Klem, the individual will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.
Additional details will be released when they become available.

—-

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Uncategorized

Mississippi man killed in Alabama highway accident

Doctor with stethoscope

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Weekend traffic stop leads to seizure of large amount of drugs concealed in truck

Firefighters search for arsonist suspected in multiple overnight fires — two Mississippi churches, baseball field, gas station set ablaze

Print Article