Police: Body of Mississippi man missing since before Thanksgiving discovered

Published 5:20 am Monday, December 5, 2022

A body of a 50-year-old man missing since before Thanksgiving has been found. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Hattiesburg Police were notified of a deceased person off Lakeview Road around 3 p.m.

At that time, a death investigation was initiated.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the individual has been identified as Johnnie Bennett, 50, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg Police on Nov. 22, 2022.

Per the Forrest County Deputy Coroner, Lisa Klem, the individual will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

