Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today Published 1:30 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.

Today isn’t expected to be a complete washout, but there is a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms much of the day. Rain chances, and chances for strong storms, increase later this evening. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a Level 2 risk for a few tornadoes, hail, and winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour from the Tennessee line all the way down to the Pine Belt, including southwestern Mississippi towards Natchez and Brookhaven. The Laurel/Hattiesburg area and south towards Picayune and Wiggins are under a Level 1 risk.

Storms aren’t expected to be widespread other than the chance of a line of storms forming along the front. The storms before the line will be scattered and isolated.

The good news is the second system heading our way for the weekend is no longer expected to include another round of severe weather as temperatures are expected to remain cool.

North Mississippi

Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, mostly cloudy with a high near 72. Breezy with winds up to 35 miles per hour except higher in storms. This evening, storms increase in coverage. Some possibly severe. Rain chances nearly 100 percent in the evening.

Central Mississippi

Dense fog in the morning with visibility in some places down to a quarter of a mile. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers throughout the day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Highs near 76. Showers increase in coverage in the evening with a chance of severe storms.

South Mississippi

Patchy dense fog and mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Windy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. This evening, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55.

Gulf Coast

Areas of dense fog and mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. High near 77 and breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms increase in the evening and overnight with a low near 62.