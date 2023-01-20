Mississippi Skies: Chance to see ‘Green Comet’ as it approaches Earth Published 5:30 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Quite a unique feature is gradually coming into view in Mississippi Skies and will become more impressive over the next couple of weeks.

Known as the “Green Comet,” people in Mississippi will be able to grab a pair of binoculars or a telescope to see the feature on any clear night. The best time over the next few nights is after 11 p.m. while looking towards the north. The comet will be closest to Earth on February 2 and the best times to see will change.

Unfortunately, there may not be many chances to see the comet over the next few nights as we enter a soggy period. It won’t be a constant washout, but there will be plenty of chances for rain. If you notice clouds breaking in your area, go outside and see the “Green Comet” while you have the chance!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny today with a slight breeze and a high near 50. Partly cloudy tonight with a low just below freezing.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 56 with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. A chance of showers continues tonight with a low around 40.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high near 60. Scattered rain showers tonight with a low around 44.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny today with a high near 64. A slight chance of showers overnight with a low near 48.