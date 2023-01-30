Mississippi police looking for two people in video accused of spray painting multiple walls

Published 2:30 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police released a surveillance video of two individuals suspected of using spray paint to vandalize property.

The Hattiesburg Police posted the video on Facebook in hopes of getting information related to the two individuals in the video.

The two individuals in the video are accused of spray-painting multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street in Hattiesburg on Jan. 23, 2023.
If you can identify the two individuals, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

