One person has won record $900,000 jackpot in Mississippi Match lottery

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi Lottery Player has won the largest jackpot in the state Mississippi Match 5 game, estimated to be $900,000.

The Mississippi Lottery website confirms that one person has purchased a winning ticket, but officials have yet to specify where the ticket was purchased in the state.

Mississippi’s Match 5 in-state game soared into uncharted waters this week when the lottery jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing was estimated to be between $880,000 to $900,000. When the jackpot exceeded kept increasing, players started lining up to buy tickets at Mississippi Lottery stores across the state.

“We have never seen anything like this for our in-state game,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Player enthusiasm over this jackpot is driving up sales, permitting us to increase the jackpot – again. Remember, though, play responsibly.”

The drawing on Tuesday was the 25th roll in jackpot’s run. Before Tuesday night, the jackpot was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022, and continued to grow until a player matched all five numbers from a field from one to 35.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were: 1 – 2 – 8 – 31 – 33

