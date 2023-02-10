Mississippi zoo hosts “shattered hearts” anti-Valentine’s Day event Published 6:50 am Friday, February 10, 2023

A Mississippi zoo is hosting anti-Valentine’s Day people to enjoy the day with other anti-love friends.

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s “Shattered Hearts – Meet Your Next Ex!” event is scheduled for Saturday.

“Singles who want to mingle, see new people, and maybe meet their next ex will want to buy tickets and enjoy this fun, anti-Valentine’s event,” a Facebook post on the zoo’s page explains.

For the price of $35, guests will gather at 11 a.m. and enjoy admission to the zoo, an Ex and Bacon Brunch with bottomless mimosas, fun (and awkward) ice breakers, a love-me-not Dole Whip, and a Relationship Deal-Breaker Scavenger Hunt with prizes at the end of the event.

“Grab some girlfriends, bring some guy friends and we will provide the animal friends,” the post reads. “Our porcupine will be there to represent prickly relationships and our Boa will surely squeeze the love out of you. There are a limited number of tickets available for Shattered Hearts – Meet Your Next Ex!, which is brought to you by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum where the February exhibit, “Broken” is on loan from the Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia.”

Tickets for this event sold out quickly, but other specially themed events are planned, including sloth experiences and sensory days for children with special needs. Watch the zoo’s Facebook page for details.