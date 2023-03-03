Mississippi Skies: Big mess of a storm system moving out after a few more strong storms today Published 1:30 am Friday, March 3, 2023

The powerful cold front that has been causing havoc across the southeastern United States is finally marching through Mississippi today, leaving behind much more comfortable and seasonable temperatures. Before we get to a beautiful weekend, some of us will still have a few more storms, a few of which could be strong to severe.

Although the chance for tornadoes, hail, and flooding aren’t as strong today, there could be a few problem storms across the state. The bad weather will finally move out later today, and a few of us may see some sunshine! Be cautious with some strong winds today as the front moves through. Maybe the rain will knock down some of that pollen before the wind moves through. We could have gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms before noon, some of which could be severe. Mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to 55 by late afternoon. Becoming clear overnight with a low near 40.

Central Mississippi

Showers and storms early, then becoming sunny. High near 70. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 45.

South Mississippi

Showers and a couple thunderstorms in the morning, them becoming clear. High of 74. Clear with a low near 49 tonight.

Gulf Coast

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning then clearing. High of 78. Clear tonight with a low of 53.