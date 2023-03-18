Here’s your sign: Political signs illegal on Mississippi highway rights-of-way Published 7:45 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants political candidates to remember campaign signs are not permitted in the right-of-way on state highways. The width of highway right-of-way varies by location, and includes driving lines, shoulders, and mowed areas. Right-of-way can potentially reach distances of 300 feet or more from the center line of driving lanes.

Illegally placed campaign signs contribute to the state’s $3.2 million litter problem that spoils Mississippi’s natural beauty.

Keeping the right-of-way clear prevents safety hazards and interference with the public traveling along roadways. Signs with steel or wooden posts pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers.

Any illegally placed signs will be removed, according to a statement from MDOT. Signs removed by crews will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded. Candidates may retrieve their signs from MDOT without penalty.

For more information, call 601-359-7074 or visit GoMDOT.com.