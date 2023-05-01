Police: Mississippi man opened fire on two restaurants with hunting rifle Published 9:23 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Police say a Mississippi man used a hunting rifle to shoot into two occupied Mississippi restaurants.

Jackson Police report that Melvin Clincy was arrested in the 4000 block of North State Street in Jackson.

Clincy has been charged with Aggravated Assault and three counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

On Tuesday, April 25, Clincy reportedly shot into the Waffle House on I-55 near Northside Drive, went to the Church Chicken on Medgar Ever Boulevard and fired his hunting rifle at the restaurant, and then returned to the same Waffle House as before, where he then again fired his weapon.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.