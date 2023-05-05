Man visiting from Florida arrested on murder charges after woman found dead at Mississippi apartment complex

Published 12:22 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Florida man who says he was visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman was found dead.

Andrew Luckhurst was still on the scene when deputies arrived at the Village Place Apartments and found a woman dead inside one of the apartments.

Deputies were responding to a 911 call that came in at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Becky Endres, 62. Endres reportedly moved to South Mississippi from Florida. Officials with Harrison County Coroner’s Office said they are unsure of the exact cause of death, but that there were signs of an assault at the scene.

Luckhurst and the victim reportedly knew each other in Flordia. Luckhurst said he had just arrived from Florida on a visit.

 

