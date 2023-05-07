Alert issued for 32-year-old Mississippi woman missing since Thursday

Published 6:36 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 32-year-old Mississippi woman missing since Thursday.

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Kimberly Deeann Parks of Fulton, in Itawamba County.
She is described as a white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen Thursday, April 27, in the 500 block of Cobb-Stump Road in Itawamba County.
Family members say Kimberly Deeann Parks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Deeann Parks, contact Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office at 662-862-3401.

 

 

 



