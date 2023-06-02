Mississippi deputies raid wrong apartment in the middle of the night, find mom and kids instead of alleged drug dealer inside Published 5:59 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

When Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies raided an apartment between 1 and 2 a.m. Tuesday, they found a mother and her children. The alleged drug dealer for which they were searching lived next door.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall told WDAM TV that narcotics deputies raided the wrong apartment but were still able to arrest their man when they found him in the correct apartment. The Shadowood Park apartment complex is located inside the City of Laurel, but the operation was organized by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“They did not execute normally on a no-knock warrant,” Sumrall told the television station. “They knocked on the door for thirty seconds, which is required by law, and they made entry.

Sumrall said the narcotics officers were searching for Robert Wilson. Sumrall described Wilson to be a known drug dealer to the department.

“Once they made entry, they spoke with the homeowner and asked her if Robert Wilson was there and she said, ‘No, he lives in the door right beside mine,’” Sumrall explained to the television station.

Deputies were able to find Wilson in his apartment next door, where he was arrested.

According to the report, 533 grams of a packaged controlled substance were confiscated, along with one pound of an unpackaged controlled substance and $11,863.

Wilson, 31, was booked into the Jones County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond. He’s charged with possession with intent to distribute.

According to WDAM, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has committed to pay for damages to the apartment. The report did not say whether or not the mother and her children will be compensated or offered counseling or other restitution.