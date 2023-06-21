Woman sentenced for death of infant she was supposed to be caring for at Mississippi daycare Published 5:49 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A woman has been sentenced for the death of an infant she was charged with caring for at a Mississippi daycare.

WHAT WE KNOW:

On June 16, Amy Lee Ann Rogers, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge of culpable negligence manslaughter in the death of infant Brynlee Hastings, who was nine weeks old when she died in 2020 under Rogers’ care.

Rogers has been sentenced to a term of 20 years, with 13 years suspended and seven years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a charge of manslaughter, reduced from felony murder.

Rogers had been indicted by the Lafayette County Circuit Court for “feloniously” killing the infant by “culpable negligence by using a cell phone or earphones detracting from her ability to monitor the [child]…, which is punishable by not less than two years of imprisonment and not more than 20 years.”

The incident occurred at Mother Goose Daycare in Oxford. The infant suffered an anoxic brain injuring due to deprivation of oxygen to her brain by being placed on her stomach in a small bed.