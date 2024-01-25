Former Mississippi city clerk arrested, issued $282k demand Published 9:03 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

A former city clerk for a Mississippi municipality is facing charges of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday the arrest of Pamela McNutt.

McNutt is the former City Clerk for the City of Marks. She is accused of embezzling payments made to the city’s water and sewage, court fines, and privileged license payments from November 2017 to April 2021. McNutt was served with a $282,714.58 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“When our investigators have good prosecutors to work with, we are able to stop public corruption together and send the message that there is zero tolerance for theft of public funds,” said White.

McNutt faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 surety bond covers McNutt’s employment for the City of Marks. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. McNutt will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.