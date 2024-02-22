Mississippi small town public works director injured in hit-and-run while on job. Police searching for truck that fled scene. Published 3:09 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Authorities are looking for a pickup truck that injured a Mississippi small-town public works director in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday.

The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Meadville Public Works Director Howard Williams was on the job when a pickup struck him, injuring his shoulder and hand.

The driver of the truck did not stop, but fled the scene, according to police.

A partial license plate number was taken and police are looking for the vehicle.

Police Chief Taylor McMinn said no further information is available to be released, and the case is “still under investigation at this time.”

Williams is a graduate of Brookhaven Academy and Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meadville Police Department at 601-384-5208.