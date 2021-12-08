Tanker truck plunges off interstate in Mississippi and into creek
Published 9:37 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Mississippi state troopers said they’re investigating how a tractor-trailer tanker truck wound up driving off Interstate 55 and into the bottom of a creek.
Troopers report they were dispatched to the scene off Interstate 55 in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon. The driver apparently lost control and veered off the roadway.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a Brookhaven hospital with minor injuries.