Top Stories

News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi rising slightly after week of declines

For the fourth day straight, Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased, statistics released from ...

News

Weekly number of new coronavirus cases inches up in Mississippi

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up Wednesday with the lastest statistics released from the ...

News

Mississippi pastor: Meghan Markle nothing but a ‘Jezebel’ turning Prince Harry into ‘pauper’

A conservative pastor from Mississippi said on social media that Meghan Markle is a narcissistic “Jezebel” who is ...

News

Day after nearly 12-month low reported, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases bounce back

After reporting a nearly year-long, record low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday, Mississippi reported more ...

Latest

Police: Mississippi woman stole more than $31,000 in lottery tickets

Were taxpayers paying for animal cruelty? Veterinarians say Mississippi shelter violated ‘most basic care’ for animals

Mississippi senator joins effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Police chase ends on Mississippi interstate after vehicle runs out of gas

Gov. Reeves set to sign transgender sports limit

Lawmakers argue over Mississippi’s medical marijuana rules

Mississippi police chief charged with embezzlement

Dad jailed after 3-year-old finds gun, shoots self, police report

Congress approves $1.9 trillion stimulus package. When will $1,400 check be delivered and to whom?

Read more in...

More Stories

Crime scene

News

14-year-old Mississippi girl arrested in 19-year-old’s death

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old ...

News

Mississippi woman charged in hit-and-run accident that killed bicyclist

A Mississipi woman has been arrested after she reportedly killed a bicyclist with her car during a February ...

News

Mississippi grocery store chain fires employee accused of calling shoppers N word

A Mississippi grocery chain has fired an employee after a black couple said the employee used the N-word ...

News

Quarter of a million dollars in drugs seized in Mississippi drug bust

Mississippi law enforcement agencies discovered nearly a quarter of a million dollars in drugs during a drug operation ...

News

Mississippi inmate pronounced dead at hospital, autopsy set

A Mississippi man convicted of child exploitation has died after being taken from a prison to a Jackson ...

News

Christian author, evangelist Beth Moore leaves Southern Baptists, says ‘this is not who I am’

Arguably one of America’s most powerful evangelical Christian women is leaving the denomination in which she was closely ...

News

Thousands sign petition to change Mississippi highway intersection in wake of crash that killed father, children

In the wake of last week’s fatal wreck, a petition to make the area around the Highway 6 ...

News

Mississippi House rejects plan to restructure history board

The Mississippi House on Tuesday rejected a proposal to restructure the board that governs the Mississippi Department of ...

mississippi crime

News

Police: Man arrested for making terroristic threats against law enforcement

Mississippi authorities have arrested a man for making terroristic threats on social media. James Westerfield, 24, has been ...

News

Mississippi police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought, mother arrested for hindering arrest

Authorities are searching for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” after arresting his mother for aiding ...

More Stories

News

Son of slain preacher now charged with father’s murder, mother’s attempted murder

The son of a slain preacher has been arrested and charged with the father’s murder and attempted murder ...

News

Troubled Mississippi animal shelter closed; dogs were once kept in kennels too small to let them stand

A troubled Mississippi animal shelter was shut down this week after a criminal investigation and efforts to clean ...

News

Mississippi research study shows many more children had COVID-19 than official numbers indicate

The number of Mississippi kids infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during the pandemic may be much ...

News

Man who traveled to New Orleans suburb to sell dirt bike later found murdered

A man who went to a New Orleans-area apartment to sell a dirt bike he’d listed on social ...

News

Mississippi’s top doc says state’s COVID battle like baseball game: We’re up, but game isn’t over

Mississippi’s top public health official is urging people to continue wearing masks in public to slow the spread ...

News

Auditor: Former state official arrested for using public funds to buy fuel, barbecue supplies, toys and more

The former director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs cemetery is accused of spending thousands of dollars in public ...

News

Mississippi community mourns after parents, seven-month-old child die in early morning fire

A Clarke County community is in shock after three people, including a seven-month-old child, died in an early ...

News

Mississippi reports nearly year-long low number of new coronavirus cases

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on a single day ...

News

‘A huge, huge loss for our city, state and beyond’ Community mourns death of Mississippi teacher, historian, steward

Gordon Cotton, a Mississippi icon who spent a lifetime learning and sharing history, himself made history in the ...

News

Mississippi man found dead in car four months after being reported missing

A Mississippi family has been left searching for answers after the state medical examiner confirmed that the body ...